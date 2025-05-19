Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela suffers major wardrobe malfunction in black taffeta couture gown Urvashi may have had an oops moment with her second appearance, but the actress nailed it with both her looks at Cannes 2025.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela marked her second appearance on the Cannes 2025 red carpet on Sunday. The Miss Diva- Miss Universe India 2015, who became the talk of the nation with her parrot clutch with her first appearance, all garnered attention with her second look, but unfortunately not for the right reasons. Urvashi donned a black taffeta couture gown and looked impressive; however, a small wardrobe mishap caught the attention of all. The photos and videos of the same have now gone viral on the internet.

Urvashi faces a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

The actress walked the red carpet on Sunday during the O Agente Secreto screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi wore a black gown by Naja Saade Couture made of silk and taffeta. However, netizens were quick to notice a hole close to Urvashi's arm when she raised her hand to wave at the cameras. 'Urvashi Rautela- First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?' read a comment on X. Another tweet read, 'And that's how you do it.' Another user wrote, 'How sad it is to be looking good and returning embarrassed from a global stage like Cannes.'

See the video here:

Urvashi may have had an oops moment with her second appearance, but the actress nailed it with both her looks at Cannes 2025. Especially given that no big Indian names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor or Alia Bhatt made it to Cannes this year. Urvashi wore a vibrant gown and accessorised with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embedded clutch for her first appearance this year.

Other Indians at Cannes

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will mark their Cannes debut this year along with their producer Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan. Their film Homebound has been selected for Un Certain Regard. While Ishaan reached France on Sunday, Janhvi was seen taking an early morning flight on Monday.

Also Read: Cannes 2025: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Die My Love' gets standing ovation