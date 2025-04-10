Cannes 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Home Bound' selected in Un Certain Regard category | Read full list The Cannes Film Festival is going to be organised soon. Indian director Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Home Bound' has been selected in the Un Certain Regard category. Have a look at the full list of films selected in the different categories of Cannes 2025.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be organised in France from May 13 to 24, 2025. Some of the best films will be screened at the film festival this year. Apart from Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme', Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague', Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Home Bound' has also been selected. This year it is the only film selected from India in Cannes so far. Cannes Representative General Thierry Fremaux and President Iris Knobloch announced this year's films at a press conference in Paris on Thursday morning.

Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Home Bound' gets selected for Cannes

This time Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Home Bound' has been selected in Un Certain Regard in the Cannes Film Festival. For those who don't know, Ghaywan is an Indian film director and writer, who has received several National and Filmfare Awards for his work. He is best known for the film 'Masaan'. Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with this film.

2,909 feature films were screened

Delegate General Thierry Fremaux said that 2,909 feature films were screened during this year's selection process at the festival, which is a record so far. Last year, Cannes registered its position as the world's number-one film festival. A total of 31 of the films selected for Cannes 2024 received Oscar nominations. Nine of these won. Sean Baker's 'Anora' was at the forefront, which won 5 Academy Awards with its success on the Croisette. This includes Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing Awards.

Films selected for Cannes

Alpha

Dossier 137

The Eagle of the Republic

Eddington

Fourie

The History of Sound

La Petite Derniere

The Mastermind

Nouvelle Vague

The Phoenician Scheme

Renoir

Romera

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

A Simple Accident

Seurat

Sound of Falling

Two Prosecutors

Young Mother

Films selected in Un Certain Regard

Aisha Can't Fly Away

Eleanor the Great

Heads of Tails

Home Bound

Caravan

L'Inconnu de la Grande Arche

The Last One for the Road

Metiers

My Father's Shadow

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo

Once Upon a Time in Gaza

A Pale View of the Hills

Pillion

The Plague

The Promised Sky

Urchin

Talking of Indian actors, reportedly, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone will be seen making an appereance at Cannes red carpet this year.

Also Read: Queen of Tears to Lovely Runner, here's why 2024 will always be the favourite year of K-drama lovers