Canadian singer Shubh row: Punjab MP extends support to the rapper, says 'you don't need to....'

Popular as his stage name Shubh, Canadian rapper-singer Shubhneet Singh landed in soup with his controversial social media post. After heavy backlash in India, Punjab MP has now extended support to Shubh in the backdrop of diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimat Kaur Badal backed the artist on Twitter, now X. Taking to the platform, she wrote, Singer @Shubhworldwide we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and #India. @Akali_Dal_ appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for #Punjab as anti-nationals. #shubhworldwide."

On Friday, AP Dhillon also shared a long note on his social media and asked his fans to maintain harmony. On Instagram, he wrote, "I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause... someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist, it has become almost impossible to stay focused on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone's sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division."

"Spread love not hate. Let's start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. let's not let man-made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future...," the singer concluded.

Shubh issued a statement after his Still Rollin tour got cancelled in India. The statement read, "And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That's why it's my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national."

