Jaat Box Office Report: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda starrer's day 6 collection Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' performed well on the weekends and also took advantage of the National holiday on Monday but how was its performance on weekdays? Read further to know.

Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' was released in theatres on April 10. The senior actor has made a strong comeback with 'Jaat' after 'Gadar 2'. This film received a mixed response from the audience and critics. The film started on average on the first day. However, it did take advantage of weekends and National holiday but then the film's earnings declined. At the same time, let's know how much the film earned on Tuesday, the 6th day of its release.

Jaat day 6 earning

Tuesday was the sixth day of 'Jaat' in theatres. The film earned well during its extended weekend. At the same time, after the weekend, now this film is performing averagely on its weekdays. Talking about yesterday's earnings, 'Jaat' earned Rs 6 crore, according to initial figures.

Total earnings of the film

There has been a decline in the earnings of 'Jaat' as compared to the previous day. According to Sacnilk, on Monday, i.e. the fifth day, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore. On the other hand, if we talk about the total earnings of the film, 'Jaat' has so far earned Rs 53.50 crore at the box office.

The film is lagging behind 'Good Bad Ugly'

One of the reasons for the low earnings of 'Jaat' is its box office clash. On April 10, South superstar Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly' was also released. In terms of earnings, Ajith's film is ahead of Sunny Deol's film. The total collection of 'Good Bad Ugly' has reached Rs 106.45 crore. On one hand, Ajith's film entered the Rs 100 crore club in six days. On the other hand, 'Jaat' has so far been able to join the Rs 50 crore club.

'Jaat' cast

Randeep Hooda plays the villain in 'Jaat'. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, 'Jaat' also stars actors like Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in important roles. The film is jointly produced by Maitree Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

