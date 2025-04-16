Who is Vincy Aloshious? Malayalam actress was harassed by co-star under drug influence Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious shared a video on Instagram stating that she will not work with any artist who takes drugs after an uncomfortable incident on set. Read further to know what all the actress said.

New Delhi:

There have been time and again when actresses from several industries have talked about bad set memories and unfortunate incidents. Now a Malayalam actress talked about her misbehaviour with her on the set. Moreover, she also took a big big decision after being harassed on set. We are talking about Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious, who announced on Wednesday that she will not work with any artist who consumed drugs. Speaking at a recent event, she said that if she comes to know that a co-star takes drugs, she will not work in his or her films. Vincy added that this decision has been taken due to a bad experience with a male actor during her previous film.

Malayalam actress shares video

The Malayalam actress gave her statement during a public event related to the anti-drug campaign. Her statement started a debate on social media. The actress posted a clarification on her Instagram handle in which she mentioned the incidents that disturbed her. Without naming anyone, Vincy said that after taking drugs, he had behaved 'very uncomfortably' with a female colleague on the sets of the film.

In the video, Vincy Aloshious said, 'It is a different matter to use or not use drugs in personal life. But when it is used on the sets of a film and it becomes a cause of trouble for others, it is not easy to work with such people. I am not interested in working with such people.'

The actress is a state award-winner

Vincy Aloshious also criticized those who posted negative comments on her social media handles when she announced such a decision. The Malayalam actress who has appeared in many films, is an award-winning actress. Her statement comes at a time when some actors in Malayalam cinema are being accused of drug consumption. Moreover, after the Hema committee report, the cases of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry also came to light.

