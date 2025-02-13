Box Office Report: Loveyapa vs Badass Ravi Kumar, who earned more on Wednesday?

Follow us on Image Source : X Box Office Report of Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar

There is no end to the options these days for the audience who go to theatres for entertainment. Many Bollywood and South films are running in cinemas. In Valentine's week, there is Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and also Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahraiya's Sky Force is also still running, while Shahid Kapoor's Deva struggles. There are South films as well. Let's have a look at their Wednesday box office.

Loveyapa

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have played the lead roles in the film Loveyapa. This is the second film of both of them after OTT debuts. The film is not getting much response from the audience. The pace of earnings is slow at the box office. On Tuesday, this film collected Rs 55 lakh. According to the data, yesterday on Wednesday, the film's earnings were close to 60 lakh. The total earnings of the film have now become Rs 6 crore 25 lakh.

Badass Ravi Kumar

This film also hit the theatres along with Junaid and Khushi's film Loveyapa. Its collection was good in the first three days, after that the collection reduced to lakhs. Now it is moving slowly at the box office. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs 55 lakhs. Whereas, yesterday on Wednesday, the business of the film was the same i.e. Rs 55 lakhs. Its total collection has now become Rs 7 crore 85 lakhs.

Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi is also in theatres. This film is performing satisfactorily at the box office. On the sixth day i.e. Tuesday, the film collected Rs 3.35 crores. Whereas, yesterday on Wednesday, the film did a business of Rs 2.28 crores. If the film stays like this, then soon it can touch the figure of Rs 100 crores. Currently, its total collection has become Rs 71.08 crores.

Thandel

Naga Chaitanya's film Thandel is getting the love of the audience. Sai Pallavi is also in an important role in it. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs 3 crore 50 lakh. Yesterday, Wednesday, on the sixth day also, the earnings were Rs 3 crore. The total earnings of the film have become Rs 47.45 crore.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor's film Deva is in bad condition and this film is on the verge of bidding farewell to the box office. Even in 13 days, the total collection of the film has not reached Rs 50 crore. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 45 lakh. Yesterday, Wednesday, the 13th day, the earnings were almost the same. The total collection of the film has reached only Rs 33.10 crore.

Sky Force

This film starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahadia and Sara Ali Khan is still standing at the box office. It has completed twenty days, yet it is doing a better collection than the newly released films. Even yesterday on Wednesday, this film did a business of Rs 50 lakhs. It's total collection is Rs 111 crores so far.

