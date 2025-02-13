Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Odia rapper Abhinav Singh aka Juggernaut found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Odia rapper Abhinav Singh aka Juggernaut found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Odia rapper and engineer Abhinav Singh, known as 'Juggernaut,' was found dead in his Bengaluru flat. According to reports, the rapper committed suicide owing to disagreements with his wife.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Published : Feb 13, 2025 9:35 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 9:37 IST
Abhinav Singh
Image Source : SOCIAL Odia rapper Abhinav Singh aka Juggernaut found dead

Odia rapper and engineer Abhinav Singh was discovered dead in his Bengaluru flat in Kadubeesanahalli. According to initial reports, it is said that the 32-year-old rapper committed suicide on Sunday night. A case has been filed at Marathahalli Police Station. The police are investigating the case further.

As per reports, Singh's family believes he committed suicide owing to a quarrel with his wife. The singer allegedly died by consuming poison after being distressed by the fake allegations leveled against him by his wife. Following the post-mortem, his remains were sent to Odisha for funeral rituals. The police are looking into the situation further.

Bengaluru police have returned Abhinav's remains to his family, who have lodged a formal complaint with Lalbagh police. In the lawsuit, Abhinav's father, Bijay Nanda Singh, identified 8 to 10 people and demanded a thorough inquiry. The family also claims Abhinav was subjected to mental torture by his wife and others.

As the inquiry continues, the specific cause of Abhinav's death is unknown. Police are investigating the events that led to the tragedy and determining the reasoning behind his conduct.

Abhinav Singh, often known by his stage moniker 'Juggernaut,' was a prominent figure in the Odia rap scene. He rose to prominence with his popular single, Cuttack Anthem. His songs incorporated local traditional themes with contemporary rap, addressing social issues while honoring Odia's ethnicity. Collaborations with local musicians such as MC Tor (Tanmay Sahoo) boosted the hip-hop movement in Odisha, giving him a big fan base on sites such as YouTube and Spotify.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina's first reaction on India's Got Latent controversy, comedian removes all episodes from YouTube

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement