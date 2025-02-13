Odia rapper Abhinav Singh aka Juggernaut found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Odia rapper Abhinav Singh aka Juggernaut found dead

Odia rapper and engineer Abhinav Singh was discovered dead in his Bengaluru flat in Kadubeesanahalli. According to initial reports, it is said that the 32-year-old rapper committed suicide on Sunday night. A case has been filed at Marathahalli Police Station. The police are investigating the case further.

As per reports, Singh's family believes he committed suicide owing to a quarrel with his wife. The singer allegedly died by consuming poison after being distressed by the fake allegations leveled against him by his wife. Following the post-mortem, his remains were sent to Odisha for funeral rituals. The police are looking into the situation further.

Bengaluru police have returned Abhinav's remains to his family, who have lodged a formal complaint with Lalbagh police. In the lawsuit, Abhinav's father, Bijay Nanda Singh, identified 8 to 10 people and demanded a thorough inquiry. The family also claims Abhinav was subjected to mental torture by his wife and others.

As the inquiry continues, the specific cause of Abhinav's death is unknown. Police are investigating the events that led to the tragedy and determining the reasoning behind his conduct.

Abhinav Singh, often known by his stage moniker 'Juggernaut,' was a prominent figure in the Odia rap scene. He rose to prominence with his popular single, Cuttack Anthem. His songs incorporated local traditional themes with contemporary rap, addressing social issues while honoring Odia's ethnicity. Collaborations with local musicians such as MC Tor (Tanmay Sahoo) boosted the hip-hop movement in Odisha, giving him a big fan base on sites such as YouTube and Spotify.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina's first reaction on India's Got Latent controversy, comedian removes all episodes from YouTube