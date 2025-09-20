Box Office collection [September 19, 2025]: Jolly LLB 3 takes lead; Ajey and Nishaanchi struggle On Friday, September 19, 2025, multiple films clashed at the box office. Jolly LLB 3 led the charts with Rs 12 crore, while Ajey and Nishaanchi failed to impress. Meanwhile, Mirai, Demon Slayer, and Lokah continued their theatrical run with mixed collections.

Several films were released in theatres on Friday, including 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Ajay' and 'Nishaanchi'. Of these, 'Jolly LLB 3' earned well, while 'Ajay' and 'Nishaanchi' had disappointing openings.

Along with the new releases, some old films are performing well in theatres. Let's find out how much each of these films earned on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 1

The film 'Jolly LLB 3,' starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, was released in theatres on September 19. The courtroom drama grossed Rs 12 crore on its first day at the box office. 'Jolly LLB 3' is the third instalment of the 'Jolly LLB' film franchise. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles and is directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Nishaanchi box office collection day 1

'Nishaanchi,' directed by Anurag Kashyap, was released on September 19. Anurag had high hopes for the film, but its opening day collections disappointed him. The film grossed just Rs 2.5 million at the box office on its opening day. Bal Thackeray's grandson, Aishwarya Thackeray, marks his Bollywood debut with this film. It stars Vedika Pinto, Monica Panwar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi box office collection

After much anticipation, the film 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' was released on September 19. The film is based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film grossed Rs 2 million on its opening day at the box office. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Anant Joshi plays the role of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mirai box office collection update

Southern actor Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' earned well on its opening day and over the weekend. Subsequently, the film's earnings declined. The film, which opened with Rs 13 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) at the box office, earned Rs 3.35 crore (approximately $2.5 billion) on Thursday. On Friday, it earned Rs 2.5 crore (approximately $67.6 billion).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle box office report

The Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' had a strong start at the box office. As it entered its second week, its earnings declined. It opened with Rs 13 crore (approximately $1.3 billion). On Thursday, it earned Rs 2.65 crore (approximately $1.85 billion) and Rs 1.85 crore (approximately $55.25 billion) on Friday.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office update

Malayalam film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' outperformed several Bollywood films. Audiences continue to appreciate it. The film grossed Rs 1.85 crore on Thursday. On Friday, it earned Rs 1.75 crore. The film has earned Rs 130.35 crore so far. The film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, was released on August 28.

