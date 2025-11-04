Box office November 3, 2025: Baahubali: The Epic dips, Roi Roi Binale stays strong, Ikk Kudi struggles The Monday box office painted a mixed picture. While Baahubali: The Epic and Roi Roi Binale slowed down after strong weekends, Ikk Kudi struggled to find viewers. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 saw a sharp drop, even as Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat held steady across India.

The Monday box office (November 3, 2025) witnessed an interesting mix of performances as recent releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Roi Roi Binale and Ikk Kudi battled it out with older ones. While some films like Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat managed to earn decent and maintain their momentum.

Films such as Shehnaaz Gill's starrer Ikk Kudi struggled at the box office. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 witnessed a massive drop in its earnings. Here's a detailed look at how these movies performed at the box office on Monday.

Ikk Kudi box office collection so far

Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, which hit theatres on October 31, 2025, has been struggling to attract audiences since its release.

Day 1 (Opening Day): Rs 0.12 crore

Day 2: Rs 0.19 crore

Day 3: Rs 0.25 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 0.13 crore

With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 0.69 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie is written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Besides Shehnaaz, it features Sukhi Chahal, Baljinder Darapuri in the lead roles.

Baahubali: The Epic’s Monday collection report

SS Rajamouli's directorial, Baahubali: The Epic, witnessed a drop in its earnings on its first Monday. The film, which earned Rs 6.3 crore on Sunday, managed to collect Rs 1.65 crore on its day 4 (Monday). Despite this, the movie's total collection in India was recorded at Rs 26 crore. It features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

Roi Roi Binale day 4 box office update

Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale, saw a drop in its box office earnings on its fourth day. The Assamese musical film, which collected Rs 2.28 crore on the previous day (Sunday), earned Rs 1.62 crore on its first Monday. The film's total collection stood at Rs 7.75 crore in India.

Thamma box office collection till date

Ayushmann Khurrana's horror comedy film, Thamma, experienced a slight dip in its earnings on its second Monday after a solid weekend. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 14, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 121.80 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office report

Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat, collected Rs 1.65 crore on its fourteenth day. So far, Milap Zaveri's directorial has earned Rs 66.05 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had an overall 11.68% Hindi occupancy on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 latest earnings

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which has been storming the box office since its release, witnessed a sharp decline in earnings on its fifth Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kannada folklore action thriller collected Rs 3.65 crore on the previous day, and earned only Rs 0.74 crore on its day 33. Despite the drop, its total Indian box office collection stands at Rs 611.54 crore.

