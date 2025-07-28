Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan’s co-star in Border 2 Border 2 casts debutant Medha Rana as Varun Dhawan’s co-star. Here’s why the makers chose this Army daughter to lead India’s most awaited war epic.

New Delhi:

After debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara won over everyone, we are going to see another fresh face making her way into the film industry. The fresh face has been cast opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming patriotic film Border 2. Coming from an Army family, actress Medha Rana has been cast as the female lead in the film.

The makers of the highly anticipated war epic Border 2 have finalised a fresh face to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the sequel of one of India’s most iconic war dramas.

Why the makers chose Medha Rana to star opposite Varun Dhawan

Speaking about the decision to cast Medha, producer Bhushan Kumar said that they needed to find someone who could naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and rooted essence of the region. According to the makers, Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor. 'We truly believe she will bring depth and realism to the role,' said Kumar.

'Medha Rana opposite actor Varun Dhawan will bring freshness and sincerity that aligns beautifully with the tone of the film,' said producer Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 cast so far: Varun Dhawan, Diljit, Ahan, and now Medha

Border 2 is helmed by director Anurag Singh and is set to hit screens on January 23, 2026. Continuing the legacy of Border (1997), the film features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Now that Varun's co-star has been finalised, it remains to see who will feature opposite Diljit and Ahan.

Set against the backdrop of valour, sacrifice, and national pride, Border 2 promises to be an emotional yet high-octane patriotic film. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

Also Read: Box Office report [27 July 2025]: Saiyaara hits Rs 247 cr, Narasimha Mahavatar grows, Fantastic Four stumbles