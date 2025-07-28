Box Office report [27 July 2025]: Saiyaara hits Rs 247 cr, Narasimha Mahavatar grows, Fantastic Four stumbles Saiyaara dominates with Rs 247 crore by Day 10. Mahavatar Narasimha surprises with weekend growth. Fantastic Four: First Steps and Hari Hara Veera Mallu trail behind in India.

New Delhi:

Several films have done well at the box office on Sunday. But 'Saiyaara' has a monstrous run on the weekend. South and Hollywood films have also maintained their hold on the box office. But given the Bollywood films' collection, all seemed pale even on the weekends. The earnings of the animated film have increased compared to the previous days.

However, weekends are a good opportunity for films to earn well and recover their production cost and that's exactly what the theatrical release did this weekend. While Fantastic Four: First Steps saw the first weekend, this Sunday was Saiyaara's day 10 of release. Let's see how these films performed on July 27.

Saiyaara Box Office collection Day 10

'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri, broke records at the box office on the very first day. The film, which was released on July 18, earned Rs 21.5 crore on the opening day. In the first week, the film did a business of Rs 172.75 crore. On the second Friday, the film earned Rs 18 crore. The film got the benefit of the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the film did a business of Rs 26 crore and Rs 30 crore, respectively. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 247.25 crore so far.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu slows down after strong start

South actor Pawan Kalyan's film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' was released in theatres on July 24. The film opened its account at the box office with Rs 34.75 crore. On the second day, the film's earnings decreased significantly. On this day, it did a business of only Rs 8 crore. A slight increase in the film's earnings was seen on the weekend. On Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 9.15 crore, while on Sunday, the film earned Rs 11 crore. Before its release, the film did a business of Rs 12.75 crore in paid previews. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 75.65 crore so far. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Fantastic Four: First Steps sees lukewarm India opening

Marvel Studios' film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' was released in India on July 25. On the first day, the film opened its account at the Indian box office with Rs 5.5 crore. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 7.1 crore. On the third day, i.e. Sunday, the film earned Rs 7 crore. Thus, the film has earned Rs 19.60 crore in India so far.

Mahavatar Narasimha surprises with strong Sunday spike

The animation film 'Mahavatar Narasimha', which was released on July 25, opened its account at the box office with Rs 1.35 crore. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 7 crore. Thus, the film has earned Rs 11.60 crore so far. This is a mythological-animated film.

Also Read: Box Office Report: Saiyaara, Hari Hara Veer Mallu, Fantastic Four's Saturday collection