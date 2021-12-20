Monday, December 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Construction, demolition activities allowed in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect
  • Restrictions on entry of trucks into Delhi lifted with immediate effect
  • RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at McLeodganj
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bombay High Court rejects Armaan Kohli's bail plea in drugs case

Bombay High Court rejects Armaan Kohli's bail plea in drugs case

As per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), 1.2 grams of MD was recovered from actor Armaan Kohli's house, while bigger quantities of drugs were recovered from the co-accused in the drugs case. His bail plea has been rejected by the Bombay High Court on Monday.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2021 13:41 IST
Bombay HC rejects Armaan Kohli's bail plea
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Bombay HC rejects Armaan Kohli's bail plea

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested in the last week of August in a drugs case. NCB had recovered some quantity of cocaine from the actor's house and he has been in jail since then. After the special NDPS court rejected his bail, Bombay High Court has also denied bail to the actor. 

As per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), 1.2 grams of MD was recovered from Kohli's house, while bigger quantities of drugs were recovered from the co-accused in the case. The court held that after examining the material obtained during the probe, 'prima-facie' it seemed that Kohli was 'well-connected with the co-accused pertaining to the illicit trafficking of drugs.'

Special prosecutor Advait Sethna had submitted chats/messages between Kohli and the co-accused along with their bank statements before the court. The judge noted that bank transactions corroborated alleged transactions (revealed from the chats). Kohli failed to explain the purpose of contraband recovered from his house and the financial transactions, the NDPS court had said.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News