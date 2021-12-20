Bombay High Court rejects Armaan Kohli's bail plea in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Bombay HC rejects Armaan Kohli's bail plea

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested in the last week of August in a drugs case. NCB had recovered some quantity of cocaine from the actor's house and he has been in jail since then. After the special NDPS court rejected his bail, Bombay High Court has also denied bail to the actor.

As per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), 1.2 grams of MD was recovered from Kohli's house, while bigger quantities of drugs were recovered from the co-accused in the case. The court held that after examining the material obtained during the probe, 'prima-facie' it seemed that Kohli was 'well-connected with the co-accused pertaining to the illicit trafficking of drugs.'

Special prosecutor Advait Sethna had submitted chats/messages between Kohli and the co-accused along with their bank statements before the court. The judge noted that bank transactions corroborated alleged transactions (revealed from the chats). Kohli failed to explain the purpose of contraband recovered from his house and the financial transactions, the NDPS court had said.