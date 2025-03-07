Bollywood stars arrive in Jaipur for grand IIFA awards 2025: A star-studded weekend awaits The IIFA Awards 2025 kick off in Jaipur this weekend, with Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit and Nusrat Bharucha arriving for a two-day celebration of Indian cinema, featuring live performances, awards, and special events.

The much-awaited International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is all set to kick off this Saturday in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The prestigious event will be a two-day celebration, held on March 8th and 9th, and will bring together the glitz, glamour, and grandeur of Bollywood. With a star-studded lineup, the city of Jaipur is set to shine as it plays host to this spectacular event.

Stars begin to arrive for grand celebration

Film industry icons like Madhuri Dixit and Nusrat Bharucha have already arrived in the Pink City, and the excitement among fans is palpable. Bollywood’s elite are all set to descend upon the city, with many more stars expected to make their grand entrance as the ceremony unfolds. The IIFA Awards have always been a highlight of the Bollywood calendar, and this year’s edition is no exception, with anticipation reaching fever pitch.

Madhuri Dixit, who is no stranger to the IIFA stage, expressed her excitement on reaching Jaipur: "IIFA has always been very close to my heart. It’s an honour for me to be part of this prestigious event, and I’m especially thrilled that it’s being held in Jaipur this year. I’m really looking forward to celebrating Bollywood’s best with my fellow stars."

Nusrat Bharucha, equally excited about the event, added, “IIFA is a magical experience, and Jaipur makes it even more special. I will be here for four days, and I’m also looking forward to exploring the beauty and culture of Rajasthan during my stay."

The stage is set: A two-say celebration of Indian cinema

The IIFA Awards 2025 promises to be a spectacle with a host of stars already arriving in Jaipur. The ceremony will span two days, showcasing the very best of Indian cinema with live performances, musical acts, and of course, the glamorous awards presentation.

Apart from Madhuri and Nusrat, Bollywood heavyweights such as Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and many others have already touched down in Jaipur for the event. The excitement is only expected to increase as megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, and several other A-list celebrities, prepare to grace the red carpet.

A special program: ‘The journey of women in Indian cinema’

Ahead of the grand ceremony, IIFA will host a special event today, titled "The Journey of Women in Indian Cinema." This program will focus on the contribution and evolution of women in the Indian film industry, celebrating their achievements and the impact they’ve had on the world of cinema. It’s expected to be a thought-provoking and inspirational tribute to the talented women who have shaped Bollywood’s legacy.

As the event draws nearer, Jaipur is buzzing with excitement, and the city is ready to host one of the most glamorous nights in Bollywood. Fans and film lovers from across the country are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a starry weekend packed with unforgettable performances, memorable moments, and endless glamour.