Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 1.8 lakh Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta Basu fell victim to a cyber scam, losing Rs 1.8 lakh after entering her credit card details via a fake parcel delivery link. A case has been filed in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu's sister, Vijayeta Basu, has fallen victim to cyber fraud. Scammers obtained her credit card information by luring her with a parcel delivery scheme and subsequently used it to make a booking at the Hyatt Regency hotel in France, siphoning off around Rs 1.8 lakh.

The case has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. According to the police FIR, on September 27, 2025, Vijayta received a message from a mobile number, "Your parcel delivery has been attempted for the second time. Please confirm your details or your item will be returned."

Believing it to be a parcel delivery, Vijayeta clicked the link and entered her ICICI Bank credit card details under the guise of a delivery charge.

Shortly after, she received a message from the bank stating that a transaction of EUR 1,730.76 (approximately Rs 1.79 lakh) had been made from her card, spent at the Hyatt Regency hotel in France.

Realising she had been scammed, Vijayeta immediately blocked her card and filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal. Following this, she went to the police station on November 2, 2025, and filed a detailed FIR. The police have registered the case under sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act (IT Act).

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta Basu is a marketing manager by profession.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya officially part of Kapoor family photo at Boney Kapoor's bash