Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film slows down, crosses Rs 84 crore in first week

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla completed its first seven days in theatres on April 23, 2026. The movie, which opened well at the box office, witnessed a drop in earnings after its first Monday.

The film opened with Rs 12.25 crore, followed by Rs 19 crore on Day 2, and saw a weekend boost on Sunday with a collection of Rs 23 crore. However, as per Sacnilk, the film failed the Monday test, earning only Rs 6.75 crore on its first Monday. As the film completed its first week in theatres, let's take a look at how much it managed to earn on Day 7 (Thursday, April 23, 2026).

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 7

The Bollywood film Bhooth Bangla saw a dip in its earnings on Day 7 compared to the previous day. The movie, which earned Rs 6.15 crore across 11,584 shows with an overall occupancy of 13%, dropped to Rs 5.15 crore on Day 7 across 10,506 shows, with 12% occupancy.

After successfully running in theatres for seven days, Bhooth Bangla has grossed Rs 84.05 crore in India so far. An overall occupancy of 15.50% was recorded on Day 7. The highest Hindi occupancy of 18.69% was recorded during the night shows, while morning shows saw an occupancy of 6.31%.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection

In terms of worldwide box office collections, Bhooth Bangla has earned Rs 135.45 crore, while its overseas collection stands at Rs 35.50 crore.

Bhooth Bangla: Plot and cast

The movie follows the story of a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and plans to host his sister’s wedding there. But when strange supernatural events begin to occur, he is forced to investigate the mysterious history of the place. Besides, Akshay Kumar, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film sees midweek dip, crosses Rs 127 cr worldwide