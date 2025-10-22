Bhai Dooj 2025 songs for Instagram reels: 7 perfect tracks to celebrate your sibling bond Bhai Dooj 2025 isn’t just about rituals — it’s about that rare, unspoken love between siblings. Whether you’re posting a funny reel or an emotional one, these 7 songs will make your celebration feel cinematic. From timeless classics to trending tracks, here’s your festive playlist.

Bhai Dooj is one of those rare days when everyday teasing turns into love, tenderness and siblings finally drop their guard - just for a few hours. Whether it's a playful moment while applying the teeka of protection, or that love-filled candid and awkward hug, music has the power to elevate all of these memories.

We understand that festivities mean uploading photos, adding yet another page to your social media diary. To make song choice an easy decision on Bhai Dooj, we have curated a list of 7 songs that will be perfect for your Instagram reels.

7 best songs for Bhai Dooj 2025 Instagram Reels

1. Phoolon Ka Taron Ka (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)

This classic starring Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman never goes out of style. It perfectly captures the innocence and warmth of a brother-sister bond. Pro tip: Use it for a throwback-style reel or a montage of your childhood pictures together.

2. Gallan Goodiyan (Dil Dhadakne Do)

Because every sibling group has to have that one chaotic energy moment. Dance to it after the celebrations or make a reel on it - this upbeat song will work beautifully for fun, candid clips, laughter-filled dinners, and behind-the-scene moments from your celebration.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

We know it's not a traditional Bhai Dooj song, but it's perfect for showing off that 'partners-in-crime' energy between siblings. It's a great choice for your 'Here's a sneak peek into my Bhai Dooj celebrations' reel or creating a collage of all your goofy moments together.

4. Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda (Kaajal)

This golden classic that will tug at your heartstring. It's the best choice for sisters dedicating a pure, emotional message to their brothers.

5. Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

This track fits perfectly for reels featuring your bond with your sibling, a connection that transcends beyond words.

6. Tenu Sang Rakhna (Jigra)

This song is perfect for siblings with elder sisters who double up as mothers. This song will add an emotional layer to your reel, celebrating the unspoken love behind your daily arguments.

7. Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

This soulful pick for a reel that will not just feel intimate and heartwarming, but will also express gratitude for the person who’s always had your back. Always.

So, which song have you decided for your Bhai Dooj Instagram reel?