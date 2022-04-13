Baba Siddique to host annual Iftaar event after two years pandemic hiatus; will Salman and SRK attend?

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique’s grand Iftaar party in 2019

Over the years, Ramadan season has become synonymous with Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. An event that is looked forward to by the who's who across industries, Baba Siddique will once again be hosting his annual Iftaar after a gap of two years. Owing to the pandemic restrictions, the special event has been missed by the most powerful in the country.

Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's annual Iftaar will be taking place at Taj Land’s End on 17th April.

The last two years saw the father-son duo committed to COVID-19 relief work. Even though the restrictions were eased last year, the considerate decision to not host the annual Iftaar was made due to the on-going pandemic.

Making up for the two pandemic-stricken years, Baba Siddique will be doubling the scale of the event this Ramadan. A time of togetherness, Baba Siddique and family will be breaking their fast with their friends and family on 17th April.

Speaking about the upcoming Iftaar, Baba Siddique said, "Since we were in the middle of a pandemic, I decided not to host Iftaari for the last two years. I really missed coming together with my friends and I am delighted that this year, our family is once again hosting the event. We can’t wait to see all our guests on the 17th of April!"

Baba Siddique had hosted his last Iftar party in 2019 which witnessed a swarm of all the big names in Bollywood. Salman Khan and his family, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and others were in attendance. This year as well, it is expected that the three Khans will be seen attending the gala event.