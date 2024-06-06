'Ayodhya always betrayed their king': Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri expresses 'disappointment' over LS results

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Sunil Lahri played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Actor Sunil Lahri, known for her role as Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's legendary TV show Ramayan, expressed his 'disappointment' with the people of Ayodhya for not electing the Samajwadi party's candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The results on June 4 came as a shock for many, considering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s major role in building the iconic Ram Temple in the town. Sunil Lahri took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself expressing his 'disappoinment' over the results.

In the video, he is heard saying that now the nation will have a coalition government. ''Will it work smoothly for the coming five years?'' he said. In the video, he also mentioned that he is happy that two of his favourite candidates, Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, won from their respective constituencies.

Apart from the video, he also shared a couple of Instagram Stories where he called the people of Ayodhya 'selfish' and slammed them for not electing the party from the constituency, which played a vital role in building the Ram Temple. In one of the Insta Stories, he wrote in Hindi, which roughly translates, ''We forgot that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call the person who even denies God? Selfish. History stands proof that the citizens of Ayodhya always betrayed their king. Shame on them.'' In another Story, he used a meme wherein Katappa from the film Baahubali murdered his king.

Meanwhile, Arun Govil contested the elections from Meerut Lok Sabha seat which he won with a margin of over 10,000 votes. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut contested the elections from her hometown Mandi, which she clinched easily.

