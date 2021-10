Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAAN KOHLI Armaan Kohli's bail rejected by special NDPS court in drugs case

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court on Thursday (October 14) rejected the bail application of actor Armaan Kohli and two others arrested in a drug seizure case. Kohli was arrested following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence during which banned narcotics were allegedly seized. The actor had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled for bail.