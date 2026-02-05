Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on Epstein Files row: 'Never been to Beijing in my life' Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence after his name allegedly surfaced in unverified documents linked to the Epstein Files. Find out what he said.

The Epstein Files have triggered widespread attention across the world, with documents, photographs and videos linked to the criminal activities of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continuing to surface. The files, which have been circulating internationally, have drawn scrutiny because of the number of well-known names that appear in them.

Among those who have publicly responded are tech billionaire Bill Gates and Indian-American author Deepak Chopra. Another name that was being mentioned was that of Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker-actor has finally reacted to the controversy.

Anurag Kashyap responds to Epstein Files controversy

An email circulating online reportedly refers to Anurag Kashyap as the “Bollywood guy” and a “Famous Bollywood director” who had allegedly agreed to be part of an event connected to Epstein, which was said to be planned in Beijing in 2017.

Kashyap has denied connection to the claims. He told HT City, “I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!”

Anurag Kashyap also raised doubts about the credibility of the material being circulated, suggesting that the documents themselves do not hold up to scrutiny. Commenting on the nature of the email, he said, “It’s some random email, that’s self explanatory. The click baits in my name are more popular than my films.”

What is the latest news on Epstein Files?

The US Justice Department has released millions of additional records linked to its investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, expanding public access to files related to his crimes and his connections to influential people.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that more than three million pages of documents were made public on Friday, January 30. The records were uploaded to the department’s website and are part of a larger collection that was not included in an earlier release in December.

The disclosures are being made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed following strong public and political pressure. The law requires the government to make public its files related to Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Congress had directed that all records be released by December 19, but the Justice Department missed that deadline. Officials later said that hundreds of lawyers were assigned to review the files to decide what information needed to be removed to protect victims of sexual abuse. The total number of documents under review has since grown to around 5.2 million pages, including duplicate records.

In the days leading up to Christmas, the department released tens of thousands of pages of material, including photographs, interview notes, phone logs and court documents. Many of those records were already public.

