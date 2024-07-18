Anupam Kher spotted with 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle in Dubai, actor shares special video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher with Chris Gayle

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was recently spotted with 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle in Dubai. Sharing a special video on Instagram, the actor called the meeting 'wonderful'. ''It was wonderful to meet cricketer #ChrisGayle at an event in #Dubai. He was warm, affectionate, courteous and funny. He kept saying to me,” Bro! You have a great energy!” It felt good! Jai Ho!'' he wrote in the caption of his post.

See the pic:

The clip captures Gayle cutely hugging and posing with the veteran actor. The video also features the duo striking different poses. Soon after the clip was shared by Anupam Kher, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Two legends in one frame.'' ''New look of Chris Gayle,'' wrote another. A third one commented, ''Yes,Jai Ho.you are truly a ambassador for India dear Anupam Kherji. love respect admire you immensely!! Blessings and always for you and your family!!

Anupam Kher on work front

Anupam Kher was last seen in the film Kaagaj 2, released on March 1. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and late actor Satish Kaushik are in lead roles in this film. Earlier this year, on his 69th birthday, he announced his upcoming directorial project titled Tanvi The Great.

''Today, on my birthday, I proudly announce the name of the film (Tanvi The Great) that I have decided to direct. Some stories find their way in and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought of to start is to go to the temple of my mother Dulari and seek her blessings and let my father's picture also bless me,'' he wrote in his birthday post on March 7.

