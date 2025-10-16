This 'Welcome' actor could replace Irrfan in The Lunchbox 2? Here's whom Guneet Monga chose Guneet Monga, producer of the film The Lunchbox, recently revealed which actor she would cast in place of Irrfan Khan if a sequel to high acclaimed film.

Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox, released in 2013, was critically acclaimed film that was made for generations. The film features Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with the late actor. Recently, producer Guneet Monga spoke about a hypothetical sequel to the film and even picked a senior actor, who could replace Irrfan in The Lunchbox 2.

During a conversation on Komal Nahta's podcast 'Game Changers,' filmmaker Guneet Monga was asked whom she would choose if she had made a hypothetical sequel to The Lunchbox. Monga paused for a moment and picked, 'Anil Kapoor.' The producer did not comment on whether a sequel will ever be made.

The Lunchbox premiered at Cannes

Directed by Ritesh Batra, The Lunchbox is one of those films that has received worldwide acclaim. It premiered at Cannes and won awards at numerous global festivals. Co-produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar, the film features brilliant performances by Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

What is the story of the film?

Set in the busiest area of ​​Mumbai, this film depicts the unique relationship between a lonely man, Sajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan), and a neglected housewife, Ila (Nimrat Kaur). Their lunch deliveries are accidentally exchanged. However, this small mistake creates a human bond between Sajan Fernandes and Ila as the two communicate through letters.

Amid all this, they not only make a bond that could not be described in words, but also become each other's solace in the loneliness of their respective lives.

Anil Kapoor's work

Guneet Monga didn't choose Anil Kapoor over Irrfan Khan without a reason. This is a testament to Anil Kapoor's unmatched versatility. Anil Kapoor has delivered stellar performances throughout his career, from Mr. India and Lamhe to Dil Dhadakne Do and The Night Manager. He was recently seen in War 2. He will soon be part of the upcoming film Alpha.

