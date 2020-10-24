Amyra Dastur’s lawyer releases statement refuting drug charges against her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMYRADASTUR Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur was in news recently after actress Luviena Lodh accused her of consuming drugs. Now Amyra has strongly refuted the claims made by the latter and as per her lawyer she is also considering to take a legal action.

The statement released by her lawyer on her behalf says, “"We refer to the statement in relation to our Client 'Ms. Amyra Dastur' AKA 'Ms. Amy Dastur' with the video recently released by one Ms. Luviena Lodh. Accordingly on instructions and on behalf of our client, it is clarified that the said video contains false statements relating to our client and that our client is convinced that the same is published with an aim to defame and cause harm, injury and damage to the reputation of our client," read a statement signed by advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar on behalf of Amyra Dastur.

"Our client completely refutes all such statements referring to her in the said video as being completely false, unfounded and malicious and further reserves her right to seek all remedies available to her in law and equity. Our client also states that it is very unfortunate when individuals resort to such unfounded attacks and condemns the same," the statement added.

All this happened after actress Luviena Lodh took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement in a video declaring that she sought divorce from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal because, she alleged discovering that Sabharwal was into drug running and supplying women to directors.

Luviena also claimed that Mahesh Bhatt was aware of all this and has been harassing her and her family. She said, "I have filed for a divorce on getting to know that he (Sumit Sabharwal) supplies drugs to actors like Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi etc.”

Meanwhile, Vishesh Films’ legal team also issued a statement after Luviena’s video. It says:

"With reference to a video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised.”

With inputs from IANS

