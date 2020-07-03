Amitabh Bachchan: Saroj Khan gave industry its rhythm, style, grace of movement

Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN/ INSTAGRAM Big B shared how Saroj Khan worked hard in dancing and how she excelled and attained the podium title of dance director.

Amitabh Bachchan's mind is filled with "remorse and grief" after learning about the death of Saroj Khan He said that the veteran choreographer gave the Hindi film industry rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to meaning in dance. Big B took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white photograph of Saroj Khan lovingly hugging the thespian.

"Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance," Big B wrote.

He recalled the best compliment he got from her after the release of his film "Don".

"On a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when ‘DON' was released she said ‘I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan'.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves!"

Big B said that the words coming from her was "ultimate"

"A legacy has passed away," he said.

The actor remembered those who left "during this time of the times".

"Day by day they go away .. leaving us all with the happy memories of their presence .. of their immense contribution .. of their life long creativity, captured and documented on celluloid for posterity ..I shall end for the DAY now .. the mind is filled with remorse and grief .."

In the previous post Amitabh shared on the photo-sharing website, he wrote: "You rest. You rest well... You rise. You realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect ..… and .... you be informed in this communicative world ..Saroj Khan has died .... and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum."

He recalled that Saroj Khan was a "sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant" to one of the major dance directors of the time.

Big B shared how Saroj Khan worked hard in dancing and how she excelled and attained the podium title of dance director.

"Or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film. Her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care she would call her or him aside and give a rupee coin as a gesture as a pat on the back a ‘shagun'.

He recalled how he became a recipient of the coin, which he labels as an achievement.

"Many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin, an immense achievement," he wrote.

