Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan pay last respects to advertising legend Piyush Pandey, video goes viral | Watch Bollywood actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan attended Piyush Pandey’s funeral in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos from the funeral surfaced online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan attended the funeral of advertising wizard Piyush Pandey on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Big B was present at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai with his son Abhishek Bachchan. For the unversed, Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. Upon hearing the news of his demise, people from the industry expressed their condolences on social media.

A video from Piyush Pandey's funeral surfaced online where Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek Bachchan are seen leaving the cremation after paying their respects.

Celebs express grief by sharing heartfelt posts

Actor Shah Rukh Khan remembered the creative genius, writing, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots."

In a post on X, Anand Mahindra described how Piyush Pandey always captivated him with his hearty laughter and indomitable zest for life. He wrote, "Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry. But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life. He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten."

Piyush Pandey: The Father of Indian advertising

For those who may not know, Piyush Pandey started his advertising journey with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) in 1982. He started as a trainee account executive before moving into the creative field.

With his remarkable talent, he transformed the landscape of Indian advertising. He was the creative force behind iconic campaigns such as Asian Paints' 'Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye', Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai', and Fevicol’s legendary commercials.

In 2004, Piyush Pandey made history as the first Asian to serve as Jury President at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. His pioneering contributions were later recognised with the Clio Lifetime Achievement Award and the Padma Shri in 2012, making him the first person from the Indian advertising industry to receive this national honour.

