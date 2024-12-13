Allu Arjun spotted wearing 'Flower nahi, fire hai' hoodie during detention | See viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIDEO Allu Arjun detained by Hyderabad Police on Friday.

Allu Arjun's fans were in big shock after the news of their favourite star being detained by the Hyderabad Police surfaced online. The actor was detained and taken to Hyderabad's Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning in connection with the case of death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre on the day of the premiere night of Pushpa 2. A stampede broke out on December 4 midnight at the premiere show after the actor arrived at Sandhya Theatre, resulting in death of a 39-year-old woman. Now, a video of the actor is doing rounds on the internet wherein Allu Arjun is seen wearing a hoodie with his popular dialogue 'Flower nahi, fire hai' written over it.

A case was registered against the actor and the owners of Sandhya Theatre. Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118(1), the punishment can range from one year to ten years. The case has been registered against Allu Arjun under four sections including Sections 3(1) Red with 3/5 BNS.

Deets about the incident

The incident took place on the midnight premiere night of Pushpa 2 : The Rule when a huge flock of fans moved towards the theatre gate before the screening, creating a stampede-like situation. Fans eager to glimpse Allu Arjun rushed towards the entrance as soon as the actor arrived. Police deployed to control the crowd resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control but the chaos broke out after Allu Arjun's arrival.

Following the incident, a complaint was also filed against the theatre and the actor by the family of the deceased. The woman, who died in the chaos, was identified as Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2 with her husband Bhaskar and their two children Tej (9) and Sanvika (7).