Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 star, detained by Hyderabad Police in Sandhya Theatre woman death case

Allu Arjun, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, has been detained by Hyderabad Police in connection with Sandhya Theatre woman death case. An unfortunate incident occurred on the release date of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule where a woman was killed and at least two others were injured in the stampede. Chaos broke out after the arrival of the actor at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. A video has been shared by news agency ANI wherein Allu Arjun has been brought to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case.

What was the incident?

As per the report by India TV's Surekha Abburi, when a huge crowd moved towards the theatre gate before the screening, it created a stampede-like situation. Fans eager to glimpse Allu Arjun rushed towards the entrance as soon as the actor arrived. Police deployed to control the crowd resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Following the incident, a complaint was also filed against the theatre and the actor by the family of the deceased. The woman, who died in the chaos, was identified as Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2 with her husband Bhaskar and their two children Tej (9) and Sanvika (7).

Two days after the incident, Allu Arjun issued a video statement to express his condolences and promised to give Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family as a 'goodwill gesture'. He also offered to cover all the medical expenses of the injured members. in the video, he said, ''When we attended the premiere of Pushpa-2 at RTC Crossroads, we never imagined that we would hear such heartbreaking news the following day. It was deeply upsetting to learn that a family was injured, and a woman named Revathi lost her life due to her injuries. Going to the movies is a cherished experience for all of us, but this incident has left us all devastated.''

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is performing exceptionally well at the box office and the film has already grossed over Rs 1,000 crore. SInce no other big film is released this week, Pushpa 2 is expected to conitnue this pace in the coming days as well.