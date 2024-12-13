Allu Arjun arrested by Hyderabad Police in Sandhya Theatre woman death case, likely to be taken to court today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun (FILE PHOTO)

In the latest development in the Sandhya Theatre woman death case, Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun has been arrested nby Hyderabad Police. Confirming Allu Arjun's arrest in the Sandhya Theatre woman death case, ACP Chikkadpally L Ramesh Kumar said that the actor was brought to Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning earlier today. The judge sought an order to avoid arrest till Monday and asked the police to inform him by 2:30 pm. Currently, the actor has been taken to Gandhi Hospital from the police station. Later, he is likely to be taken to court.

This all started after an unfortunate incident occurred on the release date of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule where a woman was killed and at least two others were injured in the stampede. Chaos broke out after the arrival of the actor at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. The case has been registered against Allu Arjun under four sections including Sections 3(1) Red with 3/5 BNS. Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118(1), the punishment can range from one year to ten years.

What happened during premiere night?

When a huge crowd moved towards the theatre gate before the screening, it created a stampede-like situation. Fans eager to glimpse Allu Arjun rushed towards the entrance as soon as the actor arrived. Police deployed to control the crowd resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Following the incident, a complaint was also filed against the theatre and the actor by the family of the deceased. The woman, who died in the chaos, was identified as Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2 with her husband Bhaskar and their two children Tej (9) and Sanvika (7).