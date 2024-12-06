Allu Arjun announces Rs 25 lakh to family of woman who died in Pushpa 2 premiere stampede

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Allu Arjun released a video.

In a tragic turn of events following the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, actor Allu Arjun has extended financial assistance and condolences to the family of a woman who lost her life in a stampede at Sandhya Theater in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. The actor announced a Rs. 25 lakh donation to the grieving family and promised to cover the medical expenses of the 13-year-old son, who was injured in the incident.

The stampede occurred during the film's screening when an unexpected surge of crowds led to chaos at the theater. Tragically, 35-year-old Revathi, a mother of two, lost her life in the stampede. Her 13-year-old son was also caught in the mayhem and is currently receiving treatment.

The news of the incident deeply shocked Allu Arjun and the entire Pushpa team, who were unaware of the crowd's size until after the event.

In a video message, Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow, saying, “We never expected something like this to happen. I’ve been watching films in the main theatre for nearly 20 years, and this is the first time something like this has occurred.” The actor offered his condolences and assured the family that he and the team were ready to provide any help. He added, “While no amount of money can undo the loss, we are here to support the family in any way we can.”

Following the incident, the police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management for overcrowding and safety violations. The authorities are investigating the adequacy of safety measures during the event, based on the complaint from Revathi’s family.

While the premiere was meant to be a joyous occasion for fans, this tragedy has cast a shadow over the release. Allu Arjun’s quick response and generous support have been widely praised, highlighting his compassion and responsibility in the face of adversity.