Alia Bhatt's Lara Croft to Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham, Bollywood stars slay Halloween bash | Video

Halloween, the spookiest night of the year, was celebrated on October 31, with several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, turning up in style for the party.

A video posted by social media personality Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has taken the internet by storm, offering a glimpse inside the star-studded B-town Halloween bash. In the video, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in Lara Croft's look, Deepika Padukone dressed as Lady Singham, Karan Johar as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Orry himself showed up in Larry the Lobster costume and Aryan Khan as Brokeback Mountain.

Inside star-studded Halloween bash

Sharing the video on Instagram, Orry wrote, "Pick a winner (sic)," for the caption. The video also features Nita Ambani in her stunning Audrey Hepburn-inspired look. The guest list also included Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and several other Bollywood names who joined in on the fun. Ranveer Singh dressed up in a full Deadpool costume, but Orry mislabeled him as Spider-Man.

Internet reacts

Social media users and celebrities flooded the comments section of Orry's video. One user wrote, "This was the BESTTTTTTT reel of 2025 (sic)." Another added, "this is the kind of Bollywood content I love (sic)." Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Nita aunty committed (sic)." Ananya Panday also chose Nita Ambani as her pick for the best Halloween look and wrote, "Nita aunty for the win (trophy emoji)."

The video has garnered more than 5.7 million views, 223k likes and thousands of comments ever since it was uploaded.

