Aishwarya Rai's heartwarming post on Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, netizens react

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Abhishek is getting a lot of wishes from his fans on this special day today. His father Amitabh Bachchan also wished him in a special way. Another person's name has been added to those wishing him success, happiness and good health. Moreover, People were eagerly waiting for this person's post and after waiting for the whole day, the post is here. It is none other than Miss World and Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai. The actress has left no stone unturned to make her husband's day special. She congratulated him on the special day with a very special picture.

Aishwarya's special post

One of the sweetest birthday wishes came from superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, who posted an unseen picture of his son Abhishek from the day he was born. Shared on his blog, Big B was seen looking lovingly at his son. Well, now another picture has surfaced and this one is also from his childhood. It has been shared by none other than Abhishek's superstar wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In this picture, he is seen sitting on a toy bicycle. Dressed in a dungaree, baby Abhishek looks innocent and very cute. Along with this picture, Aishwarya wrote, 'Wishing you a very happy birthday with happiness, good health, love and light. God's blessings.'

People's reaction

This post has gone viral as soon as it came on social media and people have started giving their amazing reactions after seeing it. Most people are calling Aishwarya Rai a soft-hearted wife and calling Abhishek Bachchan a lucky husband. One person wrote, 'The luckiest man on earth!!” Another comment read, 'You are so nice and kind to her and her family!' Another social media user said, 'Happy birthday to the luckiest person ever.' One user also made a ridiculous comment and wrote, 'Not a single heart emoji, I guess she can't stand him.' One user mentioned the divorce and wrote, 'These two are still together. Everyone here was thinking they got divorced.

