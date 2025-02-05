After dancing through life in Wicked, Jonathan Bailey shares Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson share Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Gareth Edwards' 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'. The Hollywood movie features Avengers actor Scarlett Johansson, Wicked and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey and Eternals actor Mahershala Ali. The feature will be the seventh film in the 31-year-old cinematic franchise. This film will take viewers into a new era of survival. Danger lurks everywhere in the jungle as the characters take their last chance to get the DNA of the remaining dinosaur herd.

Watch the trailer here:

What is Jurassic World: Rebirth Trailer all about?

The trailer begins with Scarlett Johansson's skilled covert operations specialist Zora Bennett, who is contracted to lead a secret mission to obtain the DNA of the existing dinosaurs. She takes the help of paleontologists Dr Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and a few others on this dangerous mission. The trailer gives a glimpse of the stunning scenes where the giant dinosaurs emerge to protect themselves and their empire.

Jurassic World: Rebirth story

According to the official synopsis of the film, 'Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the ecology of the planet has proven to be largely unsuitable for dinosaurs, with those who remain living in isolated environments where the climate is similar to where they once thrived. In that tropical biosphere, the three most massive creatures on land, sea and air hold in their DNA the key to a medicine that will miraculously provide life-saving benefits to mankind.'

These actors will be seen in the film

The fans are liking the trailer of the film very much. People are also expressing curiosity about the release of the film on social media. Jonathan Bailey will be seen in the role of scientist Dr Henry Loomis. At the same time, Mahershala Ali is playing the role of Zora's most trusted team leader Duncan Kincaid. Rupert Friend played the role of Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo played the role of Ruben Delgado. He is the father of a civilian family trapped in the ship's wreck.

Also Read: Marvel launches new superheroes in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' teaser | WATCH