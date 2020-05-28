Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan to release next year, will be shot after lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan to release next year

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan. The first part of the film will be released next year and after the lockdown is lifted, it will be shot in one go. According to a report in Mid-Day, the producers have confirmed that the third schedule of the film will be shot in Puducherry post the lockdown.

Shiva Anand, executive producer, Madras Talkies, said, "Like everybody else in the industry, we are waiting for the shoot to resume and talk to the actors about their dates. It will be difficult to coordinate the schedules, but it’s our job to figure out a way,” he said, adding, “We have no intention of compromising on the film. We will release the first part next year, though we don’t have clarity on the release date yet."

The report further states that mani Ratnam is looking forward to getting bulk dates from stars Vikram, Aishwarya, Karthi and the ensemble cast so that they can finish the film in one go. Also, the report quotes a source saying, "If all goes well, they will begin the Puducherry leg with Vikram and Aishwarya. If they don’t get the necessary permission for an outdoor shoot, they might change the venue to the AVM Studios in Chennai."

Ponniyin Selvan marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 10 years. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period-based fictional novel of the same name and is being made in two parts. It is said that Aishwarya will be seen in double roles in the film. It also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in important roles.

