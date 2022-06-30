Actor Vijay Babu appears for fourth consecutive day of questioning in sexual assault case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vijay Babu

Days after actor-producer Vijay Babu was arrested and released on bail, he appeared before the probe officials on Thursday (June 30) for the fourth consecutive day in connection with the sexual assault case registered against him. He reached the Ernakulam Town South police station for the interrogation.

According to ANI, "Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before the probe officials for the fourth consecutive day in the Ernakulam Town South PS for interrogation in connection with a sexual assault case registered against him."

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu, who got anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court in an alleged rape case on June 22, suffered a jolt on Wednesday (June 29) when the state government moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of his bail. Babu was given bail early this month by the Kerala High Court, while he was outside the country which is being challenged by the Kerala government. Apparently, on Monday (June 27), his arrest was recorded by the local police here and he was given bail.

According to the anticipatory bail conditions, Babu has been asked to appear before the police probe team starting June 27 and the police have been granted time to interrogate him: seven days between June 27 and July 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The court also asked him not to leave the state under any circumstances. The police are using this time to take him to various places as part of evidence collection. ALSO READ: Kerala govt moves SC to cancel bail of actor-producer Vijay Babu in rape case

Babu got the anticipatory bail after almost two months of a long-drawn legal battle.

On April 22, an actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam that she was raped and beaten by Babu several times in Kochi. She also accused him of sedating her before sexual abuse. As the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he named.