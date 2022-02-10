Actor Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune after his health deteriorates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actor Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune

Actor Amol Palekar, known for 1970s Hindi films like 'Rajnigandha', 'Chitchor', 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Gol Maal', is admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated. However, now his health has improved and he is stated to be stable.

Amol Palekar is undoubtedly one of the notable entertainers of the 80s' and 90s' and was well known for his situational parody films like Gol Maal, Rang, Birangi and so on. He is known for his 'middle-class comedies', generally alternative. Not just in movies, Amol Palekar likewise forayed into TV and his shows are still recalled among works of art.

While venturing into acting, Amol Palekar also tried his hands on direction and achieved massive success as well. He directed TV shows like Kacchi Dhoop, Mrignayani and Krishna Kali which were an immense hit among the audience.