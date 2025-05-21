Abhishek Bachchan shares first poster of Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji' | See Post Abhishek Bachchan shared the first look poster of Riteish Deshmukh's historical film Raja Shivaji on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. Read further to know the details about the release date here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic film 'Raja Shivaji' with fans and followers. The biographical film is based on the life of young Shivaji (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), who fought against the powers and was crowned as Chhatrapati.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banners of Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. This film has a stellar cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh and Ritesh Vilasrao Deshmukh. The movie will hit the screens next year on the Maharashtra Day, i.e. May 1, 2026. It is significant to note that this historical epic will be released in six languages - Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In the Instagram caption, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Privileged and honored to present a cinematic tribute to India’s legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! #RajaShivaji 1 May 2026 Jio Studios & Mumbai Film Company come together to present this epic saga! Directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande & Genelia Deshmukh Starring - Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh and Ritesh Vilasrao Deshmukh.Cinematography - Santosh Sivan Music - Ajay-Atul Releasing in Six languages - Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam!"

Raja Shivaji's first look out

Work front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Remo D'Souza's directorial 'Be Happy'. Besides Abhishek, the film features Nora Fatehi, Inayat Verma and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial 'Raid 2' alongside Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. He will be next seen in the fifth instalment of the hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' titled 'Housefull 5' alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Jackie Shroff, and others. The film is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025

