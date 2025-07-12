Aap Ki Adalat: 'A lover may leave, but a father never does,' says Anupam Kher on doing roles of fathers Anupam Kher opened up about playing the role of a father in several Hindi films. The veteran actor said that the roles he played were the pillars of the films.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has given several iconic performances in Hindi films. The veteran actor has time and again played the roles of Bollywood actors' on-screen father. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Kher opened up about playing multiple father roles on-screen. In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Kher said that the roles he played were the pillars of the films.

Anupam Kher on doing roles of fathers of heroines

Asked why he was mostly doing roles of fathers of heroines in movies, Anupam Kher quipped, 'Meri jawaani kisi ne dekhi nahin (Nobody has seen my youth). Had not Mahesh Bhatt Saab given the role of a 65-year-old man to a 28-year-old man, I would not have been sitting here (in Aap Ki Adalat). It was the biggest hand in my success. I had no other options. I used to sleep on platforms; on the beach, I had no money. Then Yash Chopra Ji gave me the role of Hema Malini's father in the movie Vijay. I played the role of the father-in-law of Rajesh Khanna, and I did the role of the father of Rishi Kapoor, who was older than me. Mujhe koi farq nahin pada.'

Rajat Sharma: You played Madhuri Dixit's and Kajol's father?

Anupam Kher was quick to reply and said, 'Aadmi aashiq ko chhod deta hai, pati ko chhod deta hai, baap ko kabhi nahin chhodta hai. (A person can quit a lover or a husband, but not a father.) The roles that I played were the pillars of the film. In both Tezaab and Ram Lakhan, I acted as Madhuri Dixit's father, but the roles were different. Where do you get such variety? I am not praising myself, but I don't want to be subtle about it. An actor like me rarely comes in Hindi films. You will have to accept this, and I am not saying this arrogantly. What I did in the past in films, very few people could do this. (Bahut kam logon mein dum hai). My strength is my audience. That is why I have been in films for the last 40 years. They like my character both on and off the screen.'

Anupam Kher also opened up about working with legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar.

