Aamir Khan speaks about his film with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan at 60th birthday celebration Aamir Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted at his residence on Wednesday night.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. Aamir had a special conversation with the media in Mumbai on Thursday. During this, he revealed many things about his films and life in general. But what garnered the most attention was Aamir Khan's mention about his film with the other two Khans, Shah Rukh and Salman. Ever since the Dangal actor hinted about the film featuring the three Khans, social media has been abuzz with excitement.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen at Aamir Khan's house on Wednesday night before his birthday. When the media asked Aamir what they talked about among themselves, Aamir laughed and said, 'We talked about the media.' The superstar also said that if a good script is written, then all three Khans will work together. He also discussed the sequel of 'Andaz Apna Apna' with Salman.

Although Aamir has officially become a senior citizen at the age of 60, he says, 'I don't feel like a senior citizen.' He further said that he has been learning Indian classical music for the last two years. His guru is Sucheta Bhattacharya, under whose guidance he likes singing a lot.

Aamir talked to the media on his birthday and said that 60 years ago, he was born a day before Holi, and this time his birthday is falling on the day of Holi. The actor donned a black t-shirt and denim. 'I look thin in black clothes, so these days I mostly wear black,' he added. During the press meet, Aamir also sang a song from his 90s film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' for the media.

For the unversed, Aamir's upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par will be released this Christmas. He is also a part of Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947.

