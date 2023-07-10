72 Hoorain box office collection Day 3: Sanjay Puran Singh's film continues to struggle

Follow us on Image Source : WEB A scene from 72 Hoorain

Sanjay Puran Singh's film 72 Hoorain starring Aamir Bashir and Pavan Malhotra hit the silver screen on July 7 amid the ongoing controversy. On Day 3 as well, the film was seen struggling at the box office. The film was surrounded with controversies ahead of its release and this might be the reason that it is not performing at the box office.

On Day 1, 72 Hoorain failed to even cross Rs half a million and collected Rs 0.35 crore on its opening day. On Day 2, the film did better and collected Rs 0.45 crore. The film saw an overall occupancy of 11.60% in the Hindi belt. According to early estimates, the film only minted Rs 0.47 crore on Day 3. The total earnings of the film stand at Rs 1.26 crore.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh, 72 Hoorain revolves around the Quranic concept of Hoor and highlights the brainwashing of youth in the name of religion and forcing them into terrorism. Ahead of its release, a police complaint was registered against the makers by a Mumbai-based social activist for hurting religious sentiments. The complainant submitted a separate case to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and sought a ban on the screening of the film.

The film hogged headlines after the Central Board of Film Certification allegedly refused to release its trailer ahead of its release. Ashoke Pandit, co-producer of the film, shared a video message on Instagram and replied to the official statement by CBFC. The note refuted the misleading reports circulated in the media that the film and its trailer has been refused certification by CBFC. He further said 72 Hoorain was issued an 'A' certification on October 10, 2019.

