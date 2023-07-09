72 Hoorain box office collection Day 2: Ashoke Pandit's film falls flat; fails to earn even Rs 1 crore

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Pavan Malhotra in 72 Hoorain

Sanjay Puran Singh and Ashoke Pandit's film 72 Hoorain was under scrutiny for multiple reasons ahead of its release. Seemingly, the film succumbed to the controversies and fell flat at the box office even on Day 2 of its release. On Day 1, the film couldn't even cross Rs half a million.

Starring Aamir Bashir and Pawan Malhotra, 72 Hoorain earned approximately Rs 0.35 crore. On Day 2, the film did better than the opening day, however, the early estimates suggest the film did not even earn close to Rs 1 crore and collected only Rs 0.45 crore. The total earnings of the film is Rs 0.80 crore. The estimates also suggest that the film witnessed an overall occupancy of 11.60% in the Hindi belt.

72 Hoorain hit headlines after the Central Board of Film Certification allegedly refused to release its trailer ahead of its release. Ashoke Pandit, co-producer of the film, shared a video message on Instagram and replied to the official statement by CBFC. The note refuted the misleading reports circulated in the media that the film and its trailer has been refused certification by CBFC. He further said 72 Hoorain was issued an 'A' certification on October 10, 2019.

The note further read, "Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications. A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant's response/compliance."

