Singer Shaan recalls his father working with Kishore Kumar

Singer Shaan, who is currently part of music show Indian Pro Music League (IPML) recently spoke about his father, music composer Manas Mukherjee's experience of working with the late playback legend Kishore Kumar. While speaking to show host Karan Wahi about Kishore Kumar and his father working together, Shaan mentioned how he lost his father in October 1986.

His last creation, the Bangla track "Ei jiboner path soja noy jeno", was sung by Kishore Kumar who, incidentally passed away a year later.

"I felt that if Kishore Kumar is singing a song written by my father, I am sure my father was a well-known man. I have this one last image of them together, where I am walking behind my father and Kishore da. It was raining and they were discussing this song. It's a sweet memory I have of both of them," Shaan said, adding that the song came out much later and was a big deal for the family.

