Renowned choreographers unite for Feroz Khan's special unlock video 'Wear A Smile Over Your Mask', watch

Bollywood Choreographer Feroz Khan’s initiative “Wear a smile over your mask” is all set to win the hearts of artistes and encourage them to not leave hope even in this dreaded pandemic which got the entire world on its knees. Bollywood’s seven top-notch choreographers will grove on their famous tracks and sent a subtle message to their fans and dancer lovers to not give up. Renowned choreographers like Remo D’Souza, Ganesh Acharya, Bosco Martis, Longinus Fernandes along with Shabina Khan, Ruel Dausan and Feroz Khan himself have featured in this special unlock video.

Choreographer Feroz Khan who has designed some iconic tracks like Abhi toh party shuru of Badshaah and Maa da Ladla (remix) has come up with the #wearasmileoveryourmask initiative. “As an Entertainer/Artist I wanted to create some awareness that’s when my wife Sheetal Kolvalkar who is a creative director by profession asked me to come up with a social awareness message involving all the leading choreographers to design an unlock video which might impact the lives of common a man”

Feroz says the motive behind this initiative is to encourage people as they restart their lives in this “New Normal” & fearlessly move ahead by wearing a smile over their mask!

Feroz added, “I have connected with several artist friends and Youtubers around the world (America, UK, UAE etc) with the release of the video everyone around the world will be posting a five second video clip or a picture mentioning their name/designation/country and tagging other artistes /commoner asking them to wear the smile over their mask and join the chain”.

It initially looked a difficult task to get all the 7 renowned choreographers to do it but Feroz’s team of four Shoaib Khan, Dhirendre Khandelwal, Jeet Wagh and editor Pankaj Bhore sailed them through and now it’s live across all social platforms.

Bosco Martis known for Gully Boy, War, Dangal and many more foot tapping choreographies in B-town says,As choreographers we want to entertain the audience coz we believe in making people smile & rejoice with our dance moves.Bosco elaborates,” Not to forget my brother Feroz Khan who has taken this superb initiative to bring this together emotionally and creatively #wearasmileoveryourmask”

Longinus Fernandes who shot to fame for choreographing the ‘Jai Ho’ track for Academy award winning film Slumdog Millionaire added,” This Initiative Is earnestly exemplary by all means, specially in these trying times to enable people forge ahead and keep the spirit alive by breaking into a smile. When It's Feroz; expect the unexpected”.

Legendary Choreographer Ganesh Acharya was on board within no time, “It’s a very beautiful thought & initiative by Feroz. For a long now mask will be part of our lives so everyone #wearasmileoveryourmask”.

“One thing we surely loose after wearing a mask is our smile and this concept is actually to show and encourage people that how you need to smile over your mask, I loved this unique idea and I didn’t take a minute to say yes . Putting so many choreographers in a single song is a brilliant thought in itself as all have given biggest hit songs in their careers and who better then choreographers to give this beautiful message “Wear A Smile Over Your Mask”,” concluded Shabina Khan who has some foot-tapping tracks like Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

As choreographer Ruel Dausan says, We’re all in this together and together we wear a smile over our mask! Great initiative by my brother Feroz khan.

