Ragini MMS Returns 2 song Hello Ji Out: Sunny Leone's impeccable dance moves will leave you wanting for more

Bollywood's 'Baby-doll' is once again here to set you grooving through her latest song Hello Ji from the upcoming Ekta Kapoor show Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. From the past few days, the actress, as well as the makers, were busy promoting the same through teasers and short videos. The song is finally out for the fans to watch and enjoy. The foot-tapping number which is filled with exciting beats and a lot of dance moves will surely leave you excited.

The song is composed by music-director duo Meet Bros, choreographed by the talented Vishnu Deva and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The song was shared by Sunny herself on her official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Hello Ji Is sardi, aapko lagne wali hai garmi! You’ll feel the temperature rise cause I’m gonna be setting this stage on fire! #HelloJi, are you listening? #RaginiMMSReturns Season 2." Have a look:

Just yesterday, she shared the promo of the song andwrote, "Zara aur wait kar lo ji...Kal aa rahi hu mein to say #HelloJi."

Ragini MMS which released in 2011 featured Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in lead roles. Its sequel which starred Sunny Leone, Saahil Prem, and Parvin Dabbas came out in 2014. Later, the concept started coming on ALT Balaji in the form of shows- the first of which was released in 2017 starring Riya Sen, Nishant Malkani, Karishma Sharma, Siddharth Gupta, Dilnaz Irani, Harsh Singh, Deepak Kalra, Shreya Gupta, and Katie Iqbal.

The teaser of the new season came back sometimes back and featured Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal in lead roles. Check it out:

Watch the song here:

