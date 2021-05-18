Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's new song 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' is about life after marriage

Newly-wed singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreeet Singh released their latest number "Khad tainu main dassa" on Tuesday, and the song is all about post-wedding life of a just married pair. The duo is featured in the video as a young couple. The song starts with Rohanpreet forgetting Neha's birthday. She reproaches him saying he has changed after marriage, he retorts saying she takes him for granted now.

The harmless bickering make up the gist of the song that has been composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics written by Kaptaan. The video is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Neha announced the release of the song on Instagram with a clip of the video. "#KhadTainuMainDassa Out Now! @rohanpreetsingh Aaja Phir Chal! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt," she wrote as caption, sharing the YouTube link of the song in her bio.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October 2020. For the unversed, Rohanpreet and Neha's wedding was an elaborate affair with multiple functions. She had also come up with her album titled "Nehu Da Vyah", which also featured Rohanpreet.

On the work front, Neha is these days seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 along with Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. Apart from this, Neha has recently put out her new a music video "Marjaneya", featuring celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

(With IANS inputs)