Neha Kakkar shares precious childhood pic of her and 'bhaiyu' Tony, talks about family's struggle

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as a judge on singing reality show Indian Idol 12 on Tuesday took a trip down the memory lane to her childhood days. Neha recalled the days when she and her singer brother Tony Kakkar would sing as kids. The photo, shared on Instagram, featured a young Neha standing on a small stage holding a mic while Tony sat beside her. The brother-sister duo can be seen singing at a 'keertan'. Alongside the old photographs, the singer posted an emotional note about her family struggles.

Sharing a the pictures, the singer wrote, "You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them They say these days na the “Struggle is Real” well in our case It Actually is Real! We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family!"

Speaking about the second picture, Neha wrote, "Btw.. when you swipe right, you’ll see the current picture of mine with a Beautiful Man, He’s the one who handed us over this Most Beautiful Picture of my life. Thank You Sir Aapne Yeh Most Precious Picture Humein deke Mujhe Aur Bhi Zyada Mehnat Karne Ki Shakti De Di!! Jai Mata Di!! #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #KakkarFamily #KakkarSiblings #ChotiNehu."

Her husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh taking to the comment section, wrote "Kakkar Family Ka Struggle is Actually Real... That’s why You All are Still Real, Soooo Pure and Grounded as well!! Hats off!! Really Proud!!"

Neha's fellow Indian Idol season 12 judge and Musician Vishal Dadlani wrote, "So much love to all of you, @nehakakkar @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial and the family. The struggle may have ended, but the hustle never does! This is is still just the beginning, may you all conquer the world too."

On the other hand, Tony Kakar said, "Ye kahan aa gaye hum, Yooh hi saath Saath Chalte...Journey called ‘Life’"

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that "Indian Idol 12" has temporarily moved its set to Daman from Mumbai, with a new panel of judges. The show used to be judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Since they couldn't travel due to prior commitments, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Anu Malik are now judging the show.

Apart from this, Neha has recently put out her new a music video "Marjaneya", featuring celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

