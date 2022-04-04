Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHIRAKHAN Grammy Awards 2022: Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani woman to win; wishes pour in from Mahira Khan

Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday. This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy. Arooj won the award for her song 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Performance category. "@Arooj_Aftab's "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys.

Have a look:

After winning the trophy, she said, "I think I'm gonna faint. Wow, thank you so much. I feel like this category in itself has been so insane like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Angélique Kidjo..."

As soon as the winner was announced, a number of congratulatory wishes started pouring in over social media. One came from Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who took to Twitter and wrote, "So so proud! Shine on you crazy star @arooj_aftab."

For those unversed, Aftab moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album 'Bird Under Water' in 2014.

In fact, her track 'Mohabbat' also made its way to former US President Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.

-With ANI inputs