Giorgia Andriani to collaborate with Shehbaz Badesha for music video, sister Shehnaaz Gill sends best wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADESHASHEHBAZ Giorgia Andriani to collaborate with Shehbaz Badesha for music video

The gorgeous, Giorgia Andriani after a long vacation in Italy is all set to work. The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as she flew to Chandigarh for her upcoming project. The actress is very active on social media and has grabbed a lot of attention from people with her sexy photos and fun videos on her Instagram.

Giorgia Andriani recently shared an Instagram story along with Shehnaaz Gill's brother and Punjabi singer Shehbaz Badesha. The duo was seen having fun in Chandigarh and speaking a few lines in Punjabi. Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz seem to be working on an upcoming music video and they have been shooting for the same in Chandigarh. They both are seen posing goofily for the picture and, Giorgia Andriani looks super cute in her oversized hoodie with her quirky expression.

While the actress posts such exciting videos and photos with Shehbaz Gill both of their fans are excited to know what’s cooking up for the next project and we are sure they will make the big reveal very soon. Shehbaz also shared a number of boomerangs and reels on his Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill also shared a picture of the two and sent her best wishes.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline and Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade.