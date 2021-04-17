Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR 'Dil hai deewana' song out: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh groove to a peppy number

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's music video "Dil hai deewana", released on Saturday. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Darshan Raval and actress-turned-singer Zara Khan, the song is pitched as a party track.

"I had a blast with Rakul while filming the song. It is an out-and-out dance track with a fun vibe, which (video directors) directors Radhika (Rao) and Vinay (Sapru) have aptly captured," said Arjun.

Sharing the video of the song, Arjun shared on his Instagram, "Annnnnd it’s here guys! The bomb that I have been waiting for is all set to make a blast! #DilHaiDeewana is out now! Tune in now!" On the other hand, Rakul wrote, "Get ready to get your mind blown with this upbeat tune! #DilHaiDeewana is out now! Tune in now!"

Arjun and Rakul are also set to appear in Kaashvi Nair's OTT film "Sardar Ka Grandson". Said Rakul: "'Dil hai deewana' gave Arjun and me the opportunity to work again after 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. It's always fun working with Arjun."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is shooting for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. "I have been dying to collaborate with Mohit again and we had an amazing time during 'Half Girlfriend' (which was) a very different film for me," said Arjun.

"He has given me my career's best music and I always say this to my friends and people around me that apart from Aditya Chopra, who believed in me so much, I know Mohit is working with me again because he has always believed in me," the actor added.