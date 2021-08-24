Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE 'Butter' by BTS stays in Billboard's Hot 100 charts in 13th week

There are songs that remain in your hearts forever. Then there's BTS's 'Butter' that is leaving no stone unturned in breaking records and making itself remain on the popularity charts week after week. Yet again, it has made it to the top 10 spot of the Billboard’s Hot 100 music charts. Yes, it's true! The song last week was on the 7th spot but has now dropped to the eight spot. However, the love which it has been getting from the audience is remarkable. Not only this but the song is giving huge competition to the boy-band's 2020 hit 'Dynamite' which became one of the longest-running song by a Korean act in the top 10 of the Hot 100 charts.

'Dynamite' was there in the list for 13 consecutive weeks after its debut in the month of June. Speaking about others, The Kid LAORI and Justin Bieber stayed on the top spot with 'Stay,' Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' came on the second position and Olivia Rodrigo's 'good 4 u' took third spot.

'Butter,' according to Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has surpassed 100 million streams and earned a platinum certificate. This has left RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, SUGA and J-Hope make a new record of the fastest song in RIAJ history to achieve platinum certification.

The superband has officially cancelled their 'Map of the Soul' world tour and the announcement was made by their label Big Hit Music through a post on Korean web platform, Weverse, reports nme.com. The statement read: "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour."

The Bangtan Boys were supposed to commence their tour in April last year, but were forced to cancel their four Seoul appearances because of the pandemic. Don't forget to listen to 'Butter' here: