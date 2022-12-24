BTS V's video of ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ makes Xmas special, watch Kim Taehyung's cover

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS V aka Kim Taehyung treats ARMY to a cover of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Holiday season just got a little better for ARMY, thanks to BTS V. Kim Taehyung has released a cover of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" as a gift to his fans. The cover was released on Friday (Dec. 23) and a video of V performing the song was shared on YouTube. The video shows Taehyung singing the song while dressed in an oversized hoodie.

During the performance, V pulls up the hood of his hoodie and sings "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" lyrics with enthusiasm, punctuating the words with small fist pumps. He then picks up his dog and snuggles with it before the pup licks his nose. Kim Taehyung's ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ has definitely made Xmas special for ARMY. Watch BTS V's viral video here:

This marks the second year in a row that V has shared a holiday song with his fans. Last year, V released a solo single called "Christmas Tree," which earned him his first solo number one on the Emerging Artists chart and debut at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also entered the Holiday 100 chart at number 55.

The release of this cover comes at the end of a challenging year for BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. While BTS released new music and performed throughout the year, it was also announced that the group would be taking a hiatus while its members complete South Korea's mandatory military service requirement.

With the release of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," V is also hoping to provide a bit of holiday cheer to his fans. This release also distracts from the fact that his debut solo mixtape did not come out this year, despite earlier hints about its release schedule.

Meanwhile, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" has been covered by many artists, including Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters and Bing Crosby. The 1951 version by Como and the Fontane Sisters reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020.

